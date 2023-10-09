Toronto police boost presence ahead of Israel, Palestine rallies, warn against hate

Photo: The Canadian Press Police are warning the public that there will be no tolerance for violence or hate crimes ahead of an expected large-scale demonstration in solidarity with the Palestinian community in downtown Toronto. People take part in a protest for Palestine in Montreal, Sunday, October 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Police are warning the public that there will be no tolerance for violence or hate crimes ahead of expected large-scale demonstrations in solidarity with Palestinian and Israeli communities in downtown Toronto.

One rally is being held by the Youth Palestinian Movement at 2 p.m. at Nathan Phillips Square, while another gathering in solidarity with Israel is expected for 7 p.m. at Mel Lastman Square.

They come after a Saturday attack on Israel by Hamas militants out of Gaza left more than 1,000 dead.

Deputy chief Lauren Pogue says police will have an increased presence at the unsanctioned Palestinian rally in front of Toronto city hall. She adds there are currently no concerns for the safety of the public or any specific communities.

Mayor Olivia Chow and several Toronto councillors have denounced the pro-Palestine demonstration. Chow and Ontario Premier Doug Ford are set to speak at the rally for Israel in north Toronto later this evening.

Some police forces have upped their presence at mosques and synagogues as a result of the violence, which Pogue says is typical in response to world events to ensure local communities feel safe.