QAnon 'queen' allegedly threatens Saskatchewan village residents

Photo: comtv.ca

QAnon’s Romana Didulo and her supporters are allegedly threatening to publicly execute a Saskatchewan village council, its fire chief and staff, the village administrator and staff, an RCMP officer, EMS, and numerous others.

The threats were posted to Telegram on Oct. 1 and shared on Twitter, and said failure to “cease and desist,” could result in them being found guilty of treason and facing “publicly broadcast executions.” They claim they are being stalked and bullied.

Richmound residents held a protest on Sept. 24 trying to force them out of their community. Didulo and her group have taken over an abandoned school and local residents say their children don’t feel safe playing on the nearby playground.

“Romana Didulo is a Canadian QAnon figure who falsely claims to be the ‘Queen of Canada,’” said a report from the Anti-Defamation League.

Saskatchewan RCMP say they are aware of the presence of the ‘Kingdom of Canada’ group in Richmound.

“We acknowledge the community’s concerns,” said the Saskatchewan RCMP on Thursday. “The safety and security of the public is our foremost priority. We have dedicated resources carefully monitoring the situation.

“Leader RCMP continue to respond to calls for service in the community as they are received,” added the RCMP. “This includes reports of a message posted online recently. Officers are currently investigating and as such, we have no further details to provide at this time.”

Didulo’s group went to Richmound in mid-September after they were escorted out of Kamsack by more than 200 residents from Kamsack and nearby Cote and Keeseekoose First Nations.

Richmound has a population of about 147. It is about 445 kilometres west of Regina, and about 80 kilometres from Medicine Hat, Alta.