Trudeau says he never suggested those worried about 'parental rights' are hateful

Photo: The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he never suggested that individuals concerned about their rights as parents were hateful when he issued a statement in response to the thousands who attended recent protests about "gender ideology" in schools.

Speaking to reporters today at a housing announcement in Vaughan, Ont., Trudeau said the post he issued Sept. 20 on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, was about taking a stand for the LGBTQ+ community.

Trudeau said in the post that "transphobia, homophobia, and biphobia have no place in this country," adding that the country condemns "this hate and its manifestations."

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre accused him days later of "demonizing concerned parents," and the Muslim Association of Canada called on Trudeau to retract and apologize for what it called the "deeply inflammatory" comment, saying Muslim parents who participated in the protests showed up "to be heard, not to sow division."

Trudeau said when asked if he would retract the comment that he will continue to stand up for the rights of everyone, whether they be Muslim Canadians or members of the LGBTQ+ community.

He said defending one another's rights is "core" to Canada and that he "never suggested that someone who's concerned about parental rights is somehow filled with hate or intolerance."