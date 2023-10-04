Safety alert: Canada-wide recall of baby sleepers due to 'choking and strangulation hazards'

Photo: Health Canada There are two affected styles for both boys and girls; the size is for newborn to five-month-old infants.

Health Canada warns parents to check their baby's sleepers due to choking and strangulation hazards.

A recall notification posted on Wednesday, Oct. 4, states that George Brand Sleepers for infants from Walmart have been recalled because they pose a health risk. After repeated washes, the zipper pulls and foot grips may fall off, posing choking and ingestion hazards.

There are two affected zippered pajama styles for both boys and girls; the size is for newborn to five-month-old infants.

Walmart says 216,595 affected sleepers were sold across Canada from November 2022 to June 2023. So far, there have been no reports of injuries associated with the use of the product.

What you should do

Stop using the sleepers from this company and check the collar to see if the style number matches the ones listed as recalled products. You can return the sleepers to Walmart for a full refund.

Contact Walmart Canada Corp. Customer Service by telephone toll-free at 1-800-328-0402 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern Time Monday to Sunday.