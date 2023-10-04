Claimant in Nygard sex trial says shame, fear for career prevented her coming forward

Photo: The Canadian Press

One of the women who has accused former fashion mogul Peter Nygard of sexual assault has told jurors at his Toronto trial that she was afraid to come forward for years following the alleged attack.

Nygard, the founder of a now-defunct international women's clothing company, is accused of using his position in the fashion industry to lure women and girls.

The 82-year-old has pleaded not guilty to five counts of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement in alleged incidents ranging from the '80s to mid-2000s.

The jury has heard that the first claimant, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, met Nygard for a Rolling Stones concert in Toronto in the late '80s before being led back to the top-floor bedroom at his company's Toronto headquarters, where she alleges she was trapped and attacked.

She has testified today that she decided not to come forward immediately because of shame, fear that she wouldn't be believed and that it would destroy her career as an actress.

She says she decided to come forward to police years later after seeing a magazine article about Nygard, which prompted her to tell a friend what happened.