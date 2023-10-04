Reason for rail outage still 'under investigation' after thousands stranded in GTA

Photo: The Canadian Press

Questions remain around the root cause of the massive outage on CN Rail lines that delayed thousands of Toronto-area commuters for hours on Tuesday.

In a statement that evening, Canadian National Railway Co. said the reason for the digital disruption was still under investigation.

With its data unaffected, CN says there was no indication of a cyberattack, despite its website going dark Tuesday afternoon.

CN's rail traffic control system was out of commission for several hours starting at around 1 p.m., forcing Go Transit trains to stop at the nearest station while commuters crowded Toronto's Union Station during rush hour in hopes the system would resume.

The UP Express, which connects the downtown core to Toronto's Pearson airport, also stalled, while more than 30 Via Rail arrivals and departures at Union Station were late — some by more than three hours.

CN apologized for what it called an internet connectivity and electronic data interchange issue, but noted none of its freight trains experienced delays.