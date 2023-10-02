Toronto police officer arrested, charged with assault

Photo: The Canadian Press A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Toronto police say one of their officers has been arrested and charged with assault.

Police say the officer was charged after a dispute between a man and a woman.

They allege the woman was assaulted during the dispute.

The police officer charged in the case is a constable with 15 years of service.

Police say he has been suspended with pay.

The officer is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 24.