Canada  

Toronto police officer arrested, charged with assault

Toronto police say one of their officers has been arrested and charged with assault. 

Police say the officer was charged after a dispute between a man and a woman. 

They allege the woman was assaulted during the dispute. 

The police officer charged in the case is a constable with 15 years of service. 

Police say he has been suspended with pay.

The officer is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 24. 

