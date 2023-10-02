Woman, 79, killed at Quebec seniors residence; suspect, 81, under watch in hospital

Photo: Contributed

A 79-year-old woman was killed over the weekend at her seniors residence, and an 81-year-old man found unconscious in her room is a suspect in her death, police north of Montreal said Monday.

Capt. Vincent Charbonneau with the police for Terrebonne, Que., said the case is being investigated as a homicide, but he would not say how the woman died.

Police were called to the residence after two people were found unconscious in a unit at about 6 p.m. on Saturday. A staff member had called 911.

The woman's death was declared at the scene, and the 81-year-old was transported to hospital.

Charbonneau said the man did not live at the residence, but the officer would not divulge the link between the two.

The man, who was unconscious but stable on Monday, was under police surveillance in hospital.

Police had said the two were found in a room in Maison l’étincelle, a private residence that offers specialized care for people with Alzheimer's disease and other neurocognitive disorders. But they later clarified that the man and woman were found at Ressource de Lanaudière, a public health facility that shares space with Maison l’étincelle.

The local health authority said it had arranged for "support measures" to be offered to the care home, but did not comment further.