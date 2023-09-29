Woman charged with manslaughter in death of toddler in Edmonton

Photo: The Canadian Press

A woman has been charged with manslaughter and criminal negligence causing the death of a toddler in Edmonton.

Police say emergency crews responded to a call about an 18-month-old girl in medical distress at a home in north Edmonton in August.

They say paramedics pronounced her dead after they arrived and that her death appeared suspicious.

Police say an autopsy was completed the following day, but more time was needed to determine why the girl died.

They say homicide detectives continued to work with medical examiners while waiting for toxicology results.

Police say the name of the 27-year-old accused is not being released to protect the identities of other children in the family.