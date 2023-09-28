221939
10-year-old girl fatally hit by vehicle in Vaughan, Ont.

Police say a 10-year-old girl was struck and killed by a vehicle in a suburb north of Toronto.

York Regional Police say the fatal collision happened just before 5:40 p.m. Wednesday on Mullen Drive in Vaughan, Ont.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The major collisions investigations unit will look into the crash.

In a social media statement, Premier Doug Ford says there are no words to express his sadness and condolences to the girl's family and friends.

