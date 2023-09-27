Winnipeg man pleads guilty to manslaughter in the death of Saskatchewan RCMP officer

Photo: The Canadian Press A man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of a Saskatchewan RCMP officer. RCMP Constable Shelby Patton is shown in this undated handout photo. Constable Patton, of the Indian Head Detachment, was killed on June 12, 2021 after being hit by a pickup truck during a traffic stop. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, RCMP

The mother of a Saskatchewan RCMP officer who was killed two years ago says it was “hell” to watch a Winnipeg man plead guilty to manslaughter in her son’s death.

Alphonse Stanley Traverse pleaded guilty on Wednesday to the charge in Regina Court of King's Bench for his role in Const. Shelby Patton's death. Traverse also pleaded guilty to a charge of stealing a motor vehicle.

“It’s very traumatic,” Melanie Patton, the mother of the 26-year-old Mountie, said in an interview.

“It’s better than sitting through a trial, but at the same time there’s so much trauma and we’re not going to recover. It’s like I’m living in hell.”

Shelby Patton was killed more than two years ago when he attempted to stop a stolen truck, driven by Traverse, near the town of Wolseley, east of Regina.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Traverse had been driving from Winnipeg to Saskatchewan in June 2021 to play VLTs. He was with Marlene Pagee at the time, and they chose to go to Saskatchewan because bars were open in the province. COVID-19 measures meant bars were closed in Manitoba.

Traverse was on warrant status for various Criminal Code offences, the document said, and Pagee had been on bail with conditions. She also faces one count of accessory to murder after the fact in Patton's death.

Court heard Traverse and Pagee were driving a stolen green truck as they made their way to Saskatchewan. They were both using crystal meth.

However, the green truck wasn’t working well, so Traverse and Pagee began looking for another vehicle. The document said they came across another truck near Pipestone, Man., and stole it. The truck was unlocked and had keys in the ignition.

The document said Traverse and Pagee made their way to Wolseley and stopped outside a hotel. Patton was then dispatched to investigate a suspected stolen truck in town.

When Patton arrived, court heard the couple noticed the Mountie’s car, so they decided to drive away. However, Patton stopped them shortly thereafter and walked towards the driver’s window, speaking with Traverse.

Court heard Patton had asked Traverse if he worked for the company that owned the truck. Traverse lied, saying he did. Patton then told him the truck had been reported stolen, asking him to step out of the vehicle until the issue could be sorted.

Traverse then turned to Pagee, saying “I can’t,” and started the truck.

Court heard Patton stepped up on the truck’s running board and reached for the key’s inside. The truck then accelerated rapidly and jerked.

The document said Patton fell off the running board. The rear driver-side tire ran over his body, killing him.

Melanie Patton said her son’s death was no accident.

“He was a very good officer. He did not make a mistake,” she said. “I’m sure any officer would have done the same. The job is very dangerous and getting more dangerous, unfortunately.”

She said she hopes Traverse is given the maximum penalty.

Traverse is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 17.