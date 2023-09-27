Dog shot, killed after altercation at Toronto park, police investigate

Photo: The Canadian Press A dog was shot and killed in Toronto during an altercation between men unknown to each other Tuesday night. Const. Victor Kwong says that Toronto Police Services responded to a shooting report at Barbara Hill Park near Church and Wellesley Streets at 11 p.m. A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Toronto police are investigating after a dog was shot and killed following an altercation between two men at a city park.

Police say officers responded to a report of a shooting at Barbara Hall Park in downtown Toronto at 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

They say two men were in an altercation at the park half an hour prior, and one man left but returned shortly and shot the other man's three-year-old dog before fleeting on foot.

Police say they helped the other man take his dog to an emergency vet, where the dog died.

They say the dog owner said he did not know the shooter.

Police spokesman Const. Victor Kwong says officers are canvassing the area for witnesses statements and possible video of what happened.