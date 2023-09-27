Trudeau apologizes for presence, recognition of Nazi unit war veteran in Parliament

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologizes for the events surrounding Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelenskyy's visit at a media availability in Ottawa on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is apologizing for Parliament's recognition of a man who fought alongside the Nazis in the Second World War during last week's address by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He made the brief statement without taking questions before entering the House of Commons, where Trudeau says he plans to offer Parliament's "unreserved apologies" for what unfolded during Zelenskyy's visit.

The prime minister reiterated that Speaker Anthony Rota, who is stepping down over the issue, was solely responsible for inviting and asking members of Parliament to recognize 98-year-old Ukrainian veteran Yaroslav Hunka, who hails from his riding.

Trudeau says it was a mistake that has "deeply embarrassed" Parliament and the entire country, and members of the House of Commons regret applauding Hunka.

The prime minister also says the country is "deeply sorry" for the position it has placed Zelenskyy and the entire Ukrainian delegation in, saying it is troubling to see Russia use the incident to fuel its propaganda.

Trudeau's apology came as he faced pressure to deliver one from the Opposition Conservatives and the federal NDP.