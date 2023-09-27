Peace officer in Alberta charged with child exploitation offences

Photo: CTV News

A peace officer employed by a city in northern Alberta has been charged with accessing and distributing child pornography.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams, or ALERT, says Daniel Emond, a 32-year-old peace officer in Grande Prairie, was arrested Thursday.

The law enforcement agency says Emond allegedly shared child exploitation materials through social media channels.

ALERT says its Internet Child Exploitation Unit began the investigation into Edmond in January.

Several computer and electronic devices belonging to Emond were seized and investigators are to continue their forensic analysis.

Emond was released from custody on several court-imposed conditions and is awaiting his next court appearance, scheduled for Oct. 11.