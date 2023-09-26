Toronto police close roads around legislature to prepare for convoy of protesters

Photo: The Canadian Press

Roads surrounding Ontario's legislature are blocked off by several police vehicles and city garbage trucks this morning as police say they have intelligence a convoy of protesters is set to arrive in the city.

Toronto police say they received a tip yesterday about a protest planned for today, which led them to close off the roads to ensure emergency routes are clear and local residents are not affected.

Toronto police Insp. Suzanne Redman says intelligence suggests a planned convoy of an unknown number of vehicles is set to to block roads and infrastructure.

Redman adds there's no indication there is a threat to public safety but police are prepared to deploy resources if the situation changes.

Police did not say when the convoy is expected to arrive downtown and how long demonstrators will stick around.

Redman says people on their way to work who need access to nearby hospitals or businesses can approach officers to be allowed to pass through, while others are encouraged to find alternative routes.