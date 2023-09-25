Three fishers die after boat sinks off Quebec coast, three others rescued

Photo: The Canadian Press Quebec provincial police say three people are dead after a fishing boat sunk off the province's Lower North Shore.A Coast Guard helicopter flies over the port of St. John’s on Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Quebec provincial police say three people are dead after a fishing boat sunk off the province's Lower North Shore early this morning.

The Canadian Coast Guard says six people were aboard the Silver Condor, out of Blanc Sablon, Que., about 1,300 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

The Coast Guard says it received a distress signal from the boat shortly after 2:30 a.m.

Two Coast Guard vessels and an Armed Forces Cormorant helicopter were dispatched to the scene, and all six of the fishers were recovered.

The cause of the sinking remains unknown, and the conditions of the survivors was not immediately disclosed..

Police say the deaths will be investigated by the Quebec coroner as well as the province's labour board.