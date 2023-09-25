Wonderland ride gets stuck upside down for 25 minutes with passengers on board

Passengers on a ride at a popular Toronto-area amusement park got more of a scare than a thrill on Saturday after the roller coaster they were riding on got stuck upside down for nearly half an hour.

A spokeswoman for Canada's Wonderland, north of Toronto, said the incident happened aboard the Lumberjack ride at around 10:40 p.m.

Grace Peacock says 45 people were on board at the time, but had no information on how the coaster got stuck.

Video posted online shows two maintenance workers attending to the fulcrum of the ride's axe-shaped pendulums while passengers sit mostly quietly, all suspended upside down.

Peacock says the park's maintenance team managed to bring the ride back to the ground by 11:05 p.m.

She says first aid staff examined all affected guests, and two reported chest pains, but they received treatment at the park's medical centre and did not need any further help.

Peacock says the ride was closed Sunday while the park investigated what went wrong.