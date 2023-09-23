First Nations community in northern Alberta evacuates again due to wildfire

Photo: The Canadian Press An aerial view of a burned section of the East Prairie Metis Settlement, Alta., Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Residents of a First Nations community in northern Alberta who had to evacuate in the spring due to an encroaching wildfire have been forced to flee again due to an out-of-control blaze. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Residents of a First Nations community in northern Alberta who had to evacuate in the spring due to an encroaching wildfire have been forced to flee again due to an out-of-control blaze.

The Dene Tha' First Nation issued an evacuation order late Friday night for Chateh due to a wildfire about 15 kilometres southeast of the community.

A wildfire update issued by Alberta's government on Saturday noted the blaze has also impacted a power line that runs along Highway 58 -- which has now been closed -- resulting in the loss of power to the communities of Rainbow Lake, Chateh and Zama City.

Emergency shelter for evacuees is being provided at the sports complex in High Level, Alta.

Alberta's 511 highway website says that even though Highway 58 is closed, evacuees from Chateh are being permitted access but must proceed to High Level.

Residents of Chateh also had to evacuate on May 13 due to a wildfire and remained out until the community was deemed safe for re-entry in early June.