Six patients still getting care at Alberta Children's Hospital after E. coli outbreak

Two more children have been released from hospital after an E. coli outbreak at numerous Calgary daycares.

Alberta Health Services says there are still six children receiving care at the Alberta Children's Hospital.

All of those children have hemolytic uremic syndrome, a complication affecting the blood and kidneys.

Two remain on dialysis.

The health authority adds that the number of lab-confirmed cases of the bacterial infection was reduced to 349 after it was determined one of the positive E. coli cases was not linked to the outbreak.

There has been a total of 29 secondary cases, up two from a day earlier, and both of those cases were within a household that had already been affected by the outbreak.