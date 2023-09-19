Ukraine President Zelenskyy to visit Canada this week: sources

Photo: The Canadian Press

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to visit Canada this week after stops at the United Nations and the White House.

Sources, who were granted anonymity to discuss matters not yet made public, say he will address Parliament and visit Toronto.

This would be Zelenskyy's first trip to Canada since Russia began its large-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, although the leader delivered a virtual address to Parliament the next month.

His visit will follow his appearance at the UN General Assembly, where Russia's invasion of Ukraine is expected to dominate global talks, and where Zelenskyy is expected to appeal for more aid.

He is also expected to meet U.S. President Joe Biden and congressional leaders in Washington, D.C. this week.

Zelenskyy made his first official visit to Canada in 2019.