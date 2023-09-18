Calgary E. coli cases tied to daycares up slightly to 348; hospitalizations down

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, right, speaks to the media about an E. coli outbreak at several Calgary daycares as Dr. Mark Joffe, Alberta chief medical officer of health, looks on in Calgary, Alta., Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. There are now 348 lab-confirmed cases of E. coli involving numerous Calgary daycares, and officials say the outbreak appears to have peaked. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Officials say an E. coli outbreak involving numerous Calgary daycares appears to have peaked.

There are now 348 lab-confirmed cases of the bacterial infection, an increase of six from the weekend.

Secondary lab-confirmed cases have also risen slightly to 27, while the number of patients receiving care in hospital has fallen to nine from 12.

It has been two weeks since the outbreak affecting children at multiple Calgary daycares was declared, with the source believed to be a central kitchen serving those sites.

Premier Danielle Smith has promised parents affected by the outbreak in the original 11 daycares will get $2,000 per child.

But she says the money will not go to parents of children at daycares that have been closed or partially closed in the past couple of days.