Canada  

Man stabbed at east-end Toronto transit station

The Canadian Press

Toronto police are investigating after a man was stabbed at a transit station in the city's east end. 

Police say officers responded to the bus bay at Victoria Park station on Sunday evening and found a 50-year-old man had been stabbed in the torso. 

Const. Shannon Eames says the man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police say they are looking for a male suspect who fled the station before officers arrived. 

Eames says police are unsure if the suspect and the man who was stabbed knew each other. 

The stabbing came a day after an assault at a subway station in Toronto's west end left a police officer with injuries. 

In that case, police responding to reports of a man who had assaulted several people arrived to find two people fighting. 

Police say one officer suffered a leg injury after trying to break up the fight. The suspect was taken into custody shortly afterwards.

