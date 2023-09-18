Two men and a woman arrested after human remains found in Quebec City area

Photo: The Canadian Press

Quebec provincial police say they've made three arrests after human remains were found in the Quebec City area on Sunday.

Police say two men, aged 44 and 31, and a 31-year-old woman were arrested Sunday evening while the suspects were driving in the Montreal-area Mohawk territory of Kahnawake.

They say that despite the remains being found in the Quebec City area, evidence suggests the alleged murder took place about 200 kilometres away in Contrecoeur, Que., northeast of Montreal.

Police are investigating the suspected murder scene in Contrecoeur with the help of technicians from the provincial crime scene lab.

They say an autopsy will be performed on the victim, who has not yet been identified.

Police spokesman Stéphane Tremblay says the suspects, who are from Montreal and Contrecoeur, will be interviewed today, and as of this morning there was no official word on when they might appear in court.