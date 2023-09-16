Winds pick up, power outages mount as post-tropical cyclone Lee heads for Atlantic Canada

Photo: The Canadian Press Waves crash against a breakwater in Port Maitland, N.S. as post-tropical cyclone Lee approaches on Saturday.

UPDATE: 10:05 a.m.

Power outages blanketed western Nova Scotia and parts of New Brunswick on Saturday morning as post-tropical cyclone Lee barreled toward the Maritimes, with forecasters warning residents to brace for destructive winds, heavy rains, more outages and possible flooding.

Nova Scotia Power reported more than 125,000 customers without electricity as of 1:30 p.m. local time, and the number was climbing quickly. In the capital, the arrivals and departures board at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport was a sea of red text indicating cancelled flights.

Pam Lovelace, a Halifax municipal councillor for an area that includes the famous Peggy's Cove lighthouse, said some coastal roads are already under water or strewn with large rocks pushed up by menacing storm surges. Several boats along the harbour in St. Margarets Bay were flooded and trees were blown over into power lines, she added.

Emergency crews were warning people to stay off the roads and stay away from coastal areas as Lee's approach caused the weather to intensify. Anxiety was high and people were worried, she said -- especially as they'd already contended with devastating forest fires and disastrous floods earlier this year.

"People are exhausted ... It's so much in such a small time period," Lovelace said in an interview. "From a mental health perspective, we're asking people to check in on their neighbours."

People are also being asked to prepare to evacuate if needed, she added.

Hurricane Lee transitioned into a powerful post-tropical storm on Friday as it made its way north across the Atlantic ocean toward New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. As of early Saturday afternoon, Environment Canada meteorologist Jill Maepea said Lee was about 90 kilometres southwest of Yarmouth, N.S., with the centre of the storm on track to make landfall later in the afternoon.

The storm was initially expected to land in southwestern Nova Scotia, but Maepea said there was speculation its path would arc further west, possibly crossing the Bay of Fundy to land in southern New Brunswick.

"It will be very close," Maepea said in an interview. "But regardless of landfall, the whole area is seeing lots of heavy rain, strong winds and waves."

The raging storm was travelling at about 41 kilometres an hour across the Atlantic ocean, whipping up sustained winds of around 120 kilometres an hour, she said.

Lee had already soaked parts of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia with up to 60 millimetres of rain, and Maepea said some areas would see totals of more than 100 millimetres. Officials had recorded waves of up to 12 metres high in offshore areas, she added.

"There has been some coastal flooding reported this morning during high tide, and coastal flooding is also possible during high tide this evening," she said.

A hurricane watch was in place for Grand Manan Island and coastal Charlotte County, N.B., and for most of Nova Scotia's Atlantic coast, stretching from Digby County through to Halifax County. A tropical storm warning remains in effect for most of Nova Scotia and for New Brunswick's Bay of Fundy coast and parts of the province along the Northumberland Strait.

In St. George, N.B., a family from the United States gathered around a table in the Granite Town Hotel, checking for the latest news on their devices. More than 31,000 people in the province were without power as of 1:30 p.m., and the lights were flickering above them.

Paul Sherman is from the coastal town of Eastport, Maine, and said he's used to wild storms and bad weather, though his traveling companions — his sister, his two daughters and their husbands — were not. But the family came prepared, he added: they'd packed snacks and playing cards to keep them busy.

"We're having a good time," he said. "It's a family thing, so as long as we're together, just about anything can happen and we don't care."

The Halifax Regional Municipality said those winds weren't expected to let up. In an update at about 11:20 a.m. local time, the city urged residents to get umbrellas, patio furniture, garbage bins and flower pots inside, and to clear any debris from catch basins to reduce the chance of flooding.

"Residents are urged to remain off the roads for non-essential travel as there are several reports of downed trees and powerlines across the region," the release said. "Many shoreline roads are now closed due to washouts and impassible conditions."

Lovelace said the lighthouse at Peggy's Cove was closed to the public.

"We really need people to stay away from the coastline," she said. "If your boat is in the water right now, there is nothing you can do to get it out. The storm surge last night at high tide was massive, tonight it's going to be even worse."

ORIGINAL: 6:40 a.m.

Heavy rains had already begun in Yarmouth, about 375 kilometres west of Halifax at the province's southwestern tip. Lee was expected to make landfall there later in the day.

At the Rodd Grand Yarmouth hotel on Friday night, two men from western Canada were keeping a close eye on the changing sky.

“We're from out West and we don't get hurricanes,” said Jerry Osborn, who is from Calgary. He was travelling with his friend, Clay Carlson, who is from Campbell River, B.C. “We get plenty of forest fires and even the odd tornado in Alberta. But hurricanes? We don't get those."

Hurricane Lee transitioned into a powerful post-tropical storm on Friday as it made its way north across the Atlantic ocean toward New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. As of Saturday morning, Lee was about 150 kilometres south of Yarmouth, N.S., with the centre of the storm on track to arrive later in the afternoon, Environment Canada said in an update. Its affects were likely to be felt within a radius of several hundred kilometres.

The raging storm was travelling at about 41 kilometres an hour across the Atlantic ocean, whipping up sustained winds of around 130 kilometres an hour, the agency said.

More than 100 millimetres of rain are forecast in some areas, with Environment Canada warning of possible flooding in parts of southwestern Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, including Saint John and Moncton. Areas along Nova Scotia's central Atlantic coast could see breaking waves of between four and six metres, and storm surge warnings were in effect from Shelburne County eastward to Guysborough County.

Wind gusts could reach 120 kilometres an hour, toppling trees and downing power lines.

Some structural damage to roofing materials and siding, exterior fixtures and fencing are expected," the agency said.

A hurricane watch was in place for Grand Manan Island and coastal Charlotte County, N.B., and for most of Nova Scotia's Atlantic coast, stretching from Digby County through to Halifax County, while a tropical storm warning remains in effect for most of Nova Scotia and for New Brunswick's Bay of Fundy coast and parts of the province along the Northumberland Strait.

Nearly 30,000 people were without power in New Brunswick, with many in the cities of Moncton, Saint John and Fredericton.

Nicole Poirier, the vice president of operations at NB Power, said Friday that about 300 response crews had already fanned out across the province in anticipation of widespread outages.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau convened the federal incident response group on Friday to discuss Lee's potential effects in Atlantic Canada and parts of eastern Quebec.

The group, which typically consists of cabinet ministers and senior officials, meets only to discuss events with major implications for Canada, such as the recent port strike in British Columbia or the wildfires in B.C. and the Northwest Territories.