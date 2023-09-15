Canada announces $5 million for Libya flood victims as death toll mounts

Photo: The Canadian Press Canada is announcing $5 million for international groups helping people in Libya displaced by disastrous flooding. People search for flood victims in Derna, Libya, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ricardo Garcia Vilanova

Canada is announcing $5 million in aid for groups helping people in Libya who have been displaced by disastrous flooding.

International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen said the money will help provide emergency health care, water and shelter to northeast Libya through groups like United Nations agencies and the Red Crescent.

The flooding started last Sunday, when storm Daniel caused dams to burst.

Some 10,000 people are missing and presumed dead in a disaster that has already claimed more than 11,000 lives.

Libyan authorities warned Friday that waterborne disease and explosive ordnance that shifted during the flood could claim even more lives.

The country's two opposing governments, who have been divided for years by civil strife and war, have struggled to respond.