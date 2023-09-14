Trudeau in New York next week to talk climate, development at UN General Assembly

Photo: The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will travel to New York next week to take part in the 78th meeting of the United Nations General Assembly.

The Prime Minister's Office confirmed today that Trudeau will be at the UN Sept. 19-21, with the climate crisis and sustainable development at the top of his agenda.

The delegation will include Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault and International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen.

Trudeau will take part in a summit of leaders on sustainable development, a group he co-chairs, and an event promoting the virtues of putting a price on pollution.

He'll also be involved in talks to advance financing reform in the developing world and a panel of leaders focused on protecting the world's oceans.

The PMO says Trudeau will lead discussions about helping Haiti as it contends with gang violence, political and economic instability and an ongoing cholera outbreak.

Shoring up international support for Ukraine amid Russia's ongoing invasion is another top priority for Canada at the UN, the PMO said.

"When it comes to addressing the global challenges of our time, like climate change and conflict that is driving up inflation and the cost of living, it is critical that we work together," Trudeau said in a statement.

"I look forward making real progress with international partners at the United Nations to build a better world, fight climate change, protect our oceans, and defend democracy now and into the future."