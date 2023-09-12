Liberal MPs meet to prep for fall sitting, as Trudeau stares down slumping polls

Photo: The Canadian Press

Liberal MPs are gathering in London, Ont., to plan their strategy as the party grapples with rising discontentment toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Polls show the Liberals have sunken to their lowest levels of support since taking government in 2015, largely to the benefit of the Conservatives.

Most of the party's 158 MPs will meet in the southern Ontario city for three days to plot out their strategy for the fall parliamentary session.

The meeting kicks off today with gatherings of small caucus groups, including women, Indigenous and rural MPs, which we be followed tomorrow by regional and national groups.

Caucus chair Brenda Shanahan, who is a Quebec MP, says a frank exchange is underway for members to talk about challenges and how to better communicate their work.

Trudeau is expected to arrive in Ottawa today after a mechanical issue delayed his departure from the G20 summit in New Delhi.

The retreat comes after a number of media reports quoted backbench MPs as saying the party isn't communicating well and that Trudeau isn't listening to the concerns of MPs who are not in cabinet.