Safety alert: Canada-wide recall expanded for kids' accessories sold at major retailers

Photo: Health Canada. has issued an alert advising people to immediately stop using and wearing some Joe Fresh accessories with the glass baubles on them if they were bought between January and July 2023.

Lacerations and broken glass are behind the recall of tens of thousands of packs of Joe Fresh hair elastics and jewellery for children.

Health Canada has issued an alert advising people to immediately stop using and wearing the accessories with the glass baubles on them if they were bought between January and July 2023.

"Two hair accessories styles and four necklace styles with glass-like glitter baubles tend to easily break with minimal force resulting in a sharp points/sharp edges hazard," notes the alert.

Included in the alert are more than 40,000 units sold across Canada. Items falling under the recall can be returned anywhere Joe Fresh items are sold.

"Customers can return the product to any store across Canada where Joe Fresh apparel is sold for a full refund, with or without the receipt," states the Joe Fresh website.

The brand, owned by Loblaw Companies Ltd, is sold at Real Canadian Superstores in Vancouver, along with other retailers including some Independent Grocers, Shoppers Drug Marts, No Frills, and other Loblaws stores in B.C.