Court appearance for brothers charged in deadly stabbing on Calgary basketball court

Photo: The Canadian Press A police vehicle is shown at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary.

Two teen brothers have made brief court appearances following a deadly stabbing on a Calgary basketball court.

The accused, who are 16 and 18, are charged with second-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old Danillo Canales Glenn.

The brothers, who were arrested Saturday, cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Investigators have said Glenn and two friends were at a basketball court in the Copperfield neighbourhood on Tuesday, when they were approached by two people.

Police say there was an altercation, and Glenn was stabbed and hit with bear spray.

The case is back in court Sept. 22.