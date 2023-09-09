Trudeau arrives at G20 Summit as most powerful countries focus on Global South

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is officially welcomed to the G20 Summit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, India on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

The G20 has kicked off in New Delhi, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arriving alongside other leaders from the world's richest and powerful countries.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who wants to make this summit about the Global South, also welcomed the African Union as its newest permanent member.

The European Union is the only other regional bloc that holds permanent membership.

Trudeau will spend most of the day sitting in sessions with the other leaders, with the first one focused on "One Earth."

He will also meet with World Bank President Ajay Banga and U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the summit.

Later tonight Trudeau will attend the G20 leaders' dinner hosted by Modi.