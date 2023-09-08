Quebec man, 37, charged with arson in connection with wildfires in province's north

Photo: The Canadian Press

Quebec provincial police have arrested a man for arson in connection with numerous forest fires that burned earlier this summer in the province's north.

Police say a 37-year-old man was scheduled to appear by video conference today in a court in Roberval, Que., facing arson charges.

The man from Chibougamau, Que., was arrested by members of the provincial police's major crimes unit.

Chibougamau Mayor Manon Cyr told Radio-Canada that the suspect allegedly started a series of small fires that were quickly extinguished by firefighters.

Quebec had an unprecedented forest fire season this year, with almost 15,000 square kilometres burned.

Chibougamau's 7,500 residents were temporarily forced from their homes because of the blazes and poor air conditions.