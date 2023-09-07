Western Canada a global hot spot over summer months: Climate Central study

Photo: The Canadian Press A man cools off at a temporary misting station in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside in August.

An analysis has found that Western Canada was one of the global hot spots in a summer that climate change made one of the warmest on record.

The extensive study by Climate Central concludes that Canada saw nine days of high temperatures that were made at least three times more likely by greenhouse gases.

It also says average temperatures in Canada during July and August were 1.5 degrees warmer than average — one of the highest increases in the world.

Climate Central uses peer-reviewed methods to attribute the contribution of climate change to daily temperatures around the world.

Its report follows news from the World Meteorological Organization that June through August was the warmest for that period since records began in 1940.