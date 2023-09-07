Journalist and author Peter C. Newman dies at age 94

Photo: Nato Association of Canada

Veteran journalist and author Peter C. Newman has died at the age of 94.

Newman's wife, Alvy Newman, says he died this morning in Belleville, Ont.

In his decades-long career, Newman had served as editor-in-chief of the Toronto Star and Maclean's, covering Canadian politics and business.

Often recognized by his trademark sailor's cap, Newman also wrote about two dozen books.

Newman was born in Vienna and came to Canada in 1940 as a Jewish refugee.

The Writers' Trust of Canada said Newman's 1963 book "Renegade in Power: The Diefenbaker Years" had "revolutionized Canadian political reporting with its controversial 'insiders-tell-all' approach."

Newman was appointed to the Order of Canada in 1978 and promoted to the rank of companion in 1990, recognized as a "chronicler of our past and interpreter of our present."

The Governor General's website says Newman's popular histories and biographies brought to life people, places and events that shaped Canada.