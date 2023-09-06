Montreal landmark church says people ignited a flare, not a fire, at famous shrine

Photo: The Canadian Press People stand outside the Saint Joseph Oratory in Montreal.

A landmark Montreal church is confirming that a group of people ignited a flare — and not a bonfire — on the steps leading to the Catholic shrine on Saturday.

Representatives of Saint Joseph's Oratory had originally suspected that a video depicting the incident was fake because it appeared to show a large fire burning on church property at night.

The video that circulated on social media seemed to show people playing drums and chanting around a fire on the church steps.

Danielles Decelles, a spokeswoman for the oratory, says a soccer team and several fans were given permission from security guards to take photos and video on the steps of the church Saturday evening.

Decelles says a flare was set off during that time but no damage was caused and the soccer team left shortly afterwards without incident.

She says the event was minor and was not immediately reported by security guards to church management.

Constructed over several decades, the towering church on Mount Royal is a world pilgrimage site and receives millions of visitors per year.