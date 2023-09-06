Scale, length of Freedom Convoy exceeded police prediction, criminal trial hears

Photo: The Canadian Press

UPDATE: 8:40 a.m.

An Ottawa police officer who helped co-ordinate the response to the 2022 Freedom Convoy in the capital city testified today that the demonstration was expected to last one weekend, although police knew a core group of protesters could remain.

Insp. Russell Lucas was called as a Crown witness in the criminal trial of key protest organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber.

Lich and Barber are co-accused of mischief, counselling others to commit mischief, obstructing police and intimidation for their role in the three-week demonstration.

Thousands of people and big-rig trucks gridlocked Ottawa to protest COVID-19 public health measures and the federal Liberal government, which eventually invoked the Emergencies Act.

Lucas says more than 5,000 trucks arrived on the first weekend of the protest in late January, which far exceeded police expectations.

The Crown's case rests on its assertion that Lich and Barber orchestrated the blockades on Ottawa roads and that they encouraged their supporters to remain in the city after police ordered them to clear the streets.

ORIGINAL: 6:10 a.m.

A court in Ottawa is expected to hear from additional members of city's police service today on the second day of the trial of two key Freedom Convoy organizers.

The 16-day hearing began Tuesday with a Crown prosecutor presenting the case against Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, who are jointly charged with mischief, counselling others to commit mischief, intimidation and obstructing police.

Prosecutor Tim Radcliffe told the court in his opening statement that the pair's political views against COVID-19 health orders are not on trial, but rather the means by which they tried to bring those orders to an end.

The court viewed a 12-minute video compilation of footage shot by police body cameras as well as drones that captured the honking and atmosphere as hundreds of protesters blocked downtown Ottawa streets for three weeks in the winter of 2022.

It was the first of many videos the Crown anticipates showing in court including some videos taken by Lich and Barber themselves.

Lawyers for both Lich and Barber took issue during the first day of trial with the Crown's use of the term "occupation" to characterize the protest, saying it was not only inaccurate but insensitive to people past and present who have under lived occupied control.