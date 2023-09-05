Manitoba premier kicks off election campaign, calls vote for Oct. 3

Photo: The Canadian Press

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson has launched an election campaign and voters will go to the polls on Oct. 3.

Stefanson, who became premier two years ago, is aiming to lead the Progressive Conservatives to a third consecutive majority.

Opinion polls have suggested it will be an uphill battle, as support for the Tories dropped sharply during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Opposition New Democrats have been leading in the polls, especially in Winnipeg where most legislature seats are concentrated.

The Manitoba Liberal Party is seeking to add to the three legislature seats it currently holds, which is not enough for official party status.