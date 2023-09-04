217401
Canada  

Montreal police allege man intentionally drove into a group of people, injuring six

The Canadian Press - | Story: 444917

Montreal police say they have arrested a 22-year-old man suspected of intentionally driving a car into six people on Sunday evening.

Police say none of the people who were struck suffered life-threatening injuries, though several were seriously hurt.

The event occurred shortly after 8 p.m. in a park in the city's Montréal-Nord borough.

Police say a fight had broken out between several people before the man struck a group with a vehicle.

Police spokeswoman Const. Véronique Dubuc says the man is expected to appear in court today.

She says the investigation is ongoing and the cause of the fight remains unknown.

