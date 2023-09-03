Drag racer dies of injuries after crash at racetrack south of Toronto

Photo: The Canadian Press One person has died after being involved in a crash at a racetrack south of Toronto. An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

One person has died after being involved in a crash at a racetrack south of Toronto.

Ontario Provincial Police say they were called just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a collision between two drag racers.

It happened at the Toronto Motorsports Park in the community of Cayuga, more than 100 kilometres away from the city in Haldimand County, Ont.

Police say a 69-year-old dragster from Toronto was transported to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

They say the driver of the other vehicle was not hurt.

OPP say the National Hot Rod Association, a governing body that sets rules in drag racing events in Canada and the U.S., has taken over the investigation.