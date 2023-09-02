Police watchdog to investigate after officer shoots man near Edmonton apartment fire

Photo: The Canadian Press Police in Edmonton say Alberta's police watchdog will investigate an officer's shooting of a man near an apartment building fire. Edmonton Police Service shoulder badge in Edmonton, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

Police in Edmonton say Alberta's police watchdog will investigate an officer's shooting of a man near an apartment building fire.

Police say the officer was assisting firefighters with traffic control at a fire northwest of the city's core on Friday night when local residents reported there was a man with a gun outside a nearby home.

The officer proceeded to the rear of the home, police say, and encountered a man with a weapon.

Police say there was a confrontation and the officer shot him.

The man died, and police say a firearm was recovered at the scene.

Police say the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team will handle the investigation.