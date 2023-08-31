Man in his 70s dead after fire at Toronto seniors supportive housing

Photo: The Canadian Press

A man in his 70s is dead after a fire at a seniors supportive housing unit in Toronto's east end.

Toronto Fire says they responded to reports of a fire shortly after 7:30 a.m. Thursday at a Toronto Community Housing building designated for seniors supportive housing.

They say the fire was traced to a unit on the fourth floor where firefighters found and provided life-sustaining care to one person.

Paramedics say they took a man in his 70s to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police say they died in hospital.

No other injuries were reported and firefighters say the fire was contained to the one unit of the building.