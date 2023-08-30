Edmonton officer faces assault charges after use-of-force investigation: ASIRT

Photo: The Canadian Press Edmonton Police Service car in Edmonton Alberta on Tuesday Aug 1, 2023. Alberta’s police oversight agency says an Edmonton police officer is facing assault charges after a use-of-force investigation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

Alberta’s police oversight agency says an Edmonton police officer is facing assault charges after a use-of-force investigation.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says it was called to investigate the arrest of a man on Nov. 26, 2019.

The agency says its investigation focused on whether the officer employed excessive force, including the alleged use of a baton.

ASIRT says Const. Alexander Doduk was charged after the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service advised that the evidence met the standard for prosecution.

He faces one count each of assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

Doduk is scheduled for his first appearance on Oct. 11 at the Alberta Court of Justice in Edmonton.

ASIRT says it will not be releasing more information because the case is before the courts.