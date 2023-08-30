Mother and son reported missing in southern Alberta found safe, RCMP say

Photo: The Canadian Press

Mounties say a mother and son who disappeared while rafting in southern Alberta have been found safe.

Lethbridge police say a 38-year-old woman and her three-year-old son were reported missing on Monday by a family member who had been communicating with her by text but had lost contact.

The mother sent a text indicating she and her son had gone floating down the Old Man River with her boyfriend searching for ammolite and were running out of food and water.

She asked the family member to pick them up south of Lethbridge, but wasn’t sure what river they had been on or where exactly they were.

The family member said the woman sent a text saying her phone was about to die.

Police say the mother and son were found Tuesday south of Lethbridge by HALO Air Ambulance, which helped with the search.