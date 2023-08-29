Mother and son reported missing after rafting trip on southern Alberta river

Photo: The Canadian Press Police in Lethbridge, Alta., are continuing to search for a woman and her three-year-old boy who disappeared while rafting on the Oldman River on the weekend. Sheena Empringham, 38, and her son Atreyu, 3, are seen in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Lethbridge Police Service,

Police are continuing to search for a woman and her three-year-old boy who disappeared while rafting in southerner on the weekend.

Lethbridge police say Sheena Empringham, who is 38, and her son Atreyu were reported missing by a family member on Monday who had been communicating with her by text but had lost contact.

Empringham sent a text indicating she and her son had gone floating down the Old Man River with her boyfriend searching for ammolite and were running out of food and water.

She asked the family member to pick them up south of Lethbridge, but wasn’t sure what river they had been on or where exactly they were.

The family member said Empringham sent a text saying her phone was about to die.

Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services has been searching along the Old Man River and a drone has been conducting a search south of the city.