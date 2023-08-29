Overdue hiker from Calgary found dead on Banff's Cascade Mountain

Photo: The Canadian Press Banff R.C.M.P say the body of an overdue 64-year-old hiker from Calgary was located yesterday on a nearby mountain. The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

RCMP in Banff, Alta., say the body of an overdue hiker from Calgary has been found on a mountain near the national park's townsite.

An investigation led police to a parked car at the Banff airstrip on Sunday following a report that the 64-year-old did not return when expected.

Parks Canada's Visitor Safety Team helped find the deceased hiker on Cascade Mountain north of the town of Banff during an air search.

Police have not released the identity of the hiker or further details about the death.

RCMP say the death is not considered suspicious.