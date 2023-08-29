12 new charges against man accused of selling deadly substance

Photo: The Canadian Press

Police have laid 12 new charges against an Ontario man accused of selling a lethal substance to people at risk of self-harm.

They say all the new charges against Kenneth Law for counselling and aiding suicide are related to cases in Ontario.

York Regional Police Insp. Simon James says the victims are from across the province and range in age from 16 to 36.

Peel Regional Police had previously charged the Mississauga, Ont., man with two counts of counselling and aiding suicide in May.

Police say they believe over 1,200 packages linked to Law were sent to over 40 countries.

Today's update comes after British police revealed last week they are investigating the deaths of 88 people in the U.K. who bought products from Canadian-based websites linked to Law.

This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, support is available 24/7 by calling Talk Suicide Canada (1-833-456-4566) or, for residents of Quebec, 1 866 APPELLE (1-866-277-3553).