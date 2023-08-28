Racism to blame for unequal health care provided to Indigenous women: study

Photo: The Canadian Press

A study by the Public Health Agency of Canada says racism and the lack of primary care providers mean off-reserve First Nations, Métis and Inuit women and girls have poorer health overall compared to their non-Indigenous counterparts.

It says those in the three distinct groups reported higher prevalence of diagnosed chronic diseases and worse mental health, including mood disorders or anxiety.

Researchers noted Canada's colonial history of residential schools, forced or coerced sterilization and destruction of traditional lands in the study that includes data for all females aged 15 to 55 from the annual Canadian Community Health Survey between 2015 to 2020.

That amounted to 6,000 women and girls from the three groups and nearly 75-thousand non-Indigenous females, all in their reproductive years.