Skate Canada says former Olympian Alexandra Paul killed in car crash

Photo: The Canadian Press Canadians Alexandra Paul , right, and Mitchell Islam perform in practice ahead of the Skate Canada International competition in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, October 27, 2016. Skate Canada is paying tribute to a former Canadian Olympic figure skater who died in a collision involving seven vehicles in Melancthon Township, north of Shelburne, earlier this week.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Skate Canada is paying tribute to a former Canadian Olympic figure skater who died in a collision involving seven vehicles in Melancthon Township, north of Shelburne, Ont., earlier this week.

Alexandra Paul, who was 31, was in a vehicle with her baby boy on Tuesday afternoon when police say a transport truck entered a construction zone on Country Road 124 and crashed into the lineup of stopped cars.

Skate Canada says Paul and her partner and husband, Mitchell Islam, won multiple international medals, claimed three Canadian Championship medals and competed at the 2014 Olympic Winter Games.

Police say her baby was taken to a children's hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Skate Canada says Paul was a true role model for aspiring skaters, demonstrating the values of resilience, perseverance and sportsmanlike conduct.

She retired from competitive skating in 2016.