As conservative premiers talk gender and kids, Poilievre's grassroots ask same of him

Photo: The Canadian Press Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

As conservative premiers change the rules around pronoun use in schools, members of the federal Conservative grassroots want Pierre Poilievre to wade further into the debate around gender.

A submission advancing to a policy convention next month proposes discussion of a Conservative government prohibiting "life altering medicinal or surgical interventions" for those under 18 who are looking to transition.

The pitch is similar to ones found across the United States, including in Florida where Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill in May banning gender-affirming care for transgender youth — a move many health professionals, parents and advocates of LGBTQ+ youth says places them at greater risk for suicide and depression.

As federal Conservative leader, Poilievre has largely focused on the cost-of-living crisis gripping millions, high interest rates and a lack of affordable housing.

But parts of his base are hoping Poilievre will broaden his Opposition agenda to include more of a focus on social issues.

Asked Wednesday about his openness to outlawing gender-affirming care for children, Poilievre told reporters: "I haven't had a chance to study all the proposals at our convention, but we'll take a careful look at every proposal and decide whether or not it lines up with our platform."

Poilievre has previously said that when it comes to New Brunswick's decision to no longer make it mandatory for teachers to use a child's preferred pronouns without parental consent, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should "butt out" of decisions by provinces and parents.

On Tuesday, Saskatchewan adopted a similar policy, which the province's advocate for children called concerning for how it could harm the rights of kids

Manitoba Progressive Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson also promised that if re-elected, her government would give more "parental rights" to families when it comes to the curriculum and presentations by outside groups.

The term "parental rights" has become increasingly used to refer to the concerns some families and individuals have about what schools teach children related to sexual orientation and gender expression, with a significant focus placed on policies around transgender and nonbinary students.

It is an issue that has picked up steam within the federal Conservative grassroots since the last gathering, held virtually, under former leader Erin O'Toole.

In the contest to replace him, which Poilievre won by a landslide last September, former contestant and rural Ontario Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis vowed to introduce a bill protecting "parental rights."