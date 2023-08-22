Feds look to sitting judges to lead foreign interference inquiry

Photo: The Canadian Press Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc speaks to reporters during the Liberal Cabinet retreat in Charlottetown, P.E.I., on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.

Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the government is talking to sitting judges in its bid to find someone to lead a public inquiry into foreign interference.

LeBlanc says it is taking time because there are specific protocols that must be followed when dealing with judges currently on the bench.

He would not confirm or deny reports that the government hasn't been able to find anyone willing to take on the role following the debacle that faced former governor general David Johnston.

Johnston resigned as the special rapporteur on foreign interference in the spring, saying his role had become mired in partisan fighting.

LeBlanc says he sought advice from Supreme Court of Canada Chief Justice Richard Wagner on the appropriate way to speak with sitting judges about leading the inquiry.

He says he is optimistic the government will find the appropriate leader whom all parties can agree on.