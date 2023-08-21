West Edmonton Mall on lockdown as police receive reports of shooting

Photo: The Canadian Press Shoppers make their way through West Edmonton Mall in Edmonton, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police say West Edmonton Mall is on lockdown following multiple reports of a shooting.

They say there are concerns for public safety.

They also say all pedestrians and motorists should stay away from the mall and the immediate area.

Police say no other information is available.

The mall is a major tourist attraction that has more than 800 stores, restaurants and bars.

Its website says it sees about 30 million visitors a year.